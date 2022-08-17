Black Thought Addresses Claims Of Being An Underrated Rapper

Black Thought of The Roots performing at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 03, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Black Thought is clearing the air about claims that he’s underrated. On Friday (Aug. 12), The Roots emcee spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote his new collaborative project with Danger Mouse, Cheat Codes.

During the sitdown, Thought detailed how the album with Danger Mouse came to be and expressed his overall strategy for picking collaborators. The conversation naturally progressed toward the topic of the legendary rapper’s technical ability, specifically whether he believes he’s underrated.

“Over the years, I’ve definitely felt, yeah. But everyone says that,” he said candidly. “Everyone I meet, ‘You’re so underrated. You’re so underrated.’ Or, in interviews, it’s, ‘How do you feel to be so underrated?, the artist known as Tarik Trotter disclosed. “But yeah, I don’t know. The people whose opinions matter to me have always properly rated me, so it’s never really been a huge deal for me.”

The Philadelphia native also revealed that The Roots are working on a new album. “Ready to put a new album out. Yeah. A new Roots album is well underway,” he shared. “Could be done. Yeah. Could be. It’s just not up to me. You know what I mean? It’s not only up to me, so… A couple other people have to chime in. But yeah, we’ve got lots of stuff recorded for the Roots album.”

Black Thought and Danger Mouse released their anticipated collaboration album on Friday (Aug. 12). The joint effort spans twelve tracks featuring guest appearances from Joey Bada$$, Russ, Raekwon, MF DOOM, Dylan Cartlidge, Michael Kiwanuka, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Conway the Machine, and Kid Slater.

The duo released the music video for their A$AP and RTJ-assisted single, “Strangers,” on the same day their album arrived.

Watch the video for “Strangers” below.