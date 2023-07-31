Blackstreet Honored With Street Naming Ceremony In Their New Jersey Hometown

Blackstreet is the latest group to be honored with their own street in the tristate area.

The famed quartet — currently comprised of original member, Chauncey “Black” Hannibal, along with Eric Williams, Marc Middleton, and Levi Little — unveiled the street sign in their hometown of Paterson, New Jersey.

“It’s official!!! Blackstreet is literally on the map,” wrote the group on Instagram. “Words can not express the amount of joy we have at this moment. Having a street dedicated to us in our honor from the city we grew up in is beyond anything we would have imagined when we were kids. Truly, a special thanks goes to Dr. Lisa Mimms, Benjie Wimberly, Mike Jackson, Robert Artist, and the rest of the men and women of the Paterson City Council. And a major thank you to the city of Paterson, New Jersey, for nurturing us and continually showing us love and support. #blackstreetblvd #weonthemap #googleus”

When the renaming of Presidential Blvd. was first announced on July 4, the group expressed, “Our hearts are truly overjoyed to be receiving such an esteemed honor from the city of Paterson, NJ. Who would have thought that a street we grew up on and walked as youths would one day be renamed in our honor. God is Amazing! Our deepest Thank You to the city of Paterson, NJ and all of the council men and women who made this possible.”

Councilwoman At-Large Dr. Lilisa Mimms added, “We are grateful to be able to name a street after them. They have already previously been give the key to the city, and it’s just befitting we’ve named streets for many people they deserve, and I believe they’re one of the few that are Grammy Award winners right here from the City of Paterson.”

Teddy Riley, who co-founded the group with Hannibal and recently wrapped The Legacy Tour with his Guy bandmates, was not present for the street renaming.