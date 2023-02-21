Bleu DaVinci Says Gucci Mane Wanted To Join BMF, But Big Meech Denied Him

Bleu DaVinci recently revealed that Gucci Mane once wanted to join Black Mafia Family, but was denied by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Allegedly, Guwop wasn’t allowed into the collective due to his known reputation as a robber.

“Gucci’s a street ni**a. He just be outside all the time and sh*t,” DaVinci told Cam Capone News in a clip posted on Tuesday (Feb. 21). “Gucci was like a part-time jack boy, part-time dope dealer, part-time rapper. Gucci was a slash man. I knew Gucci before I knew Jeezy.”

Bleu, BMF’s sole rapper signee in the early 2000s, went on to describe how Meech was well aware of the Atlanta rapper and how he would stand in clubs looking for people to rob. This ultimately determined the Detroit kingpin’s decision to not align himself with the 1017 Records leader.

“He was cool, and he used to try to get down with the mob, but Meech was telling ni**as like, ‘Nah man, this ni**a be out here robbing ni**as and sh*t. We can’t have no ni**as that’s known robbers.’”

Despite the fact his perception was a hindrance, they still had a lot of respect for him.

“Ni**as knew he would get down on a ni**a type shit. So we kinda wasn’t doing that at the time. He always just been a friendly and always been the homie.” This amicable relationship allowed Gucci Mane to still work with BMF in some capacity, as the collective played a role in his breakout single “So Icy” featuring Jeezy.