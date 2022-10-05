Bleu Enlists French Montana For “Life Worth Living” Performance At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Bleu took the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage and kicked off his performance with a rendition of “Baddest” and his new track, “Life Worth Living,” alongside French Montana.

The 28-year-old dressed in a metallic shirt, while Montana rocked a mustard yellow, red, and white checkered jacket as the two swaggered across the smoky, cosmically-decorated stage, spewing braggadocio to the audience.

Meanwhile, the backup dancers wore shimmery silver costumes as they pranced around the Mobile, Ala. native, who appeared to be in complete control of his moment. The Southern rapper’s jewelry danced under the limelight as he confidently boasted about his glow-up in the song’s first verse.

“I’m done bеin’ humble/ That bank account showin’ extraordinary numbers,” Bleu Vandross spit. “Comma, comma, comma, buildin’ million-dollar entities/ Comma, comma, comma ’til it turn to parentheses/ All this f**kin’ drama, we was friends, now we enemies/ Ni**as that I played with in park ball, little league/ Sh*t gettin’ weird, ni**a blowin’ up suddenly/ Got it in the Louis bag only for emergencies.”

The performed number was released on Wednesday (Sept. 28) as his untitled forthcoming album’s newest single, a follow-up to his Nicki Minaj-assisted “Love in The Way.”

Watch Bleu and French Montana’s BET Hip Hop Awards performance in full above.