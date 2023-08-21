‘Blue Beetle’ Beats ‘Barbie’ At Box Office With $25.4 Million Opening

Barbie’s four-week reign at No. 1 at the box office has officially ended. Opening in theaters on Aug. 18, Blue Beetle earned $25.4 million, taking the top spot. Although Barbie is no longer the No. 1 earning film, the Greta Gerwig-directed phenom remains comfortably at No. 2 with $21.5 million, according to Variety.

Additionally, the DC Extended Universe film brings ​​$18 million from 63 international markets, totaling $43 million globally.

Starring Xolo Maridueña in the titular role, Blue Beetle is the DCEU’s first-ever Latin superhero lead film. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the action flick also features George Lopez, Damián Alcáza, and Susan Sarandon.

Bruna Marquezine, Angel Manuel Soto and Xolo Mariduena pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film “Blue Beetle” during the Warner Bros. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

According to the official description, Blue Beetle tells the story of the character Jaime Reyes who is a recent college graduate, returning home to a different reality. Searching for his purpose in the world, fate intervenes as he comes into possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology. The scarab chooses Jamie to be its symbiotic host and he is transformed into the Blue Beetle with a suit of armor and unpredictable powers.

Angel Manuel Soto attends the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

“I wanted this film, because it is the first time you see a character that is Latino on the paper, that his families are Latino, I really wanted to ground it on the experiences that form a lot of us, right?” explained Soto to Collider.

“Like oftentimes in a lot of movies, our stories are told in the middle of the sentence, or in the middle of the paragraph, like, boom, gangster, boom, you came out of prison, boom. We never have a chance to tell our history of where we come from and the stuff that really does affect us. So how can we introduce this character? Because this is what this movie is. It’s like the first act of a potential saga that we wanna create for the Blue Beetle journey.”

Watch the trailer for Blue Beetle below.