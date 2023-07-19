Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals Blue Ivy Only Had A Week To Prep For The Renaissance Tour

While Beyoncé trolls fans with the lack of accompanying visuals for her RENAISSANCE album, fans remember that one of the best parts of the Renaissance World Tour is her daughter, Blue Ivy.

After having first performed alongside her mom in Paris, the eldest of the Knowles-Carter clan continued to pop-up throughout various cities in Europe and now during the North American leg. Prior to her onstage debut, it’s been revealed that she only had a week to prepare for tour, according to Tina Knowles-Lawson.

At the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala on Saturday (July 15), the 69-year-old made the confession to PEOPLE. “She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she’s just getting better and better,” said the notable designer. “So I’m the proud grandma, always.”

Knowles-Lawson also spoke on Blue’s dancing skills and her switch from dancing in flats to heels during the Philadelphia stop.

“Well, this is a heels family,” the matriarch noted. “You’re trained early to walk in heels, but yeah, she’s having the time of her life, and I couldn’t be more proud of her because she really worked hard.”

Since her first performance, Blue’s choreography to “MY POWER” has gone viral on TikTok and she has amassed her own fanbase called the Ivy League.

When later asked if Blue’s confidence has soared since then, Knowles-Lawson replied, “Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes.”

The Renaissance Tour kicked off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena, in Stockholm, Sweden. The journey marks her first solo tour since The Formation World Tour in 2016.