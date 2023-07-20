Blue Ivy Introduced Solange’s Son Julez To DaBaby’s “Shake Sumn” Remix Ft. Sexyy Red

Daniel Julez Smith Jr., the son of Solange, has revealed that the Carters’ firstborn Blue Ivy put him on to DaBaby’s “Shake Sumn (Remix)” featuring Sexyy Red.

Julez shared a Tiktok on Tuesday (July 18) where he is sitting in a car listening to the song, released earlier this month. One user asked how he knew the track, writing, “Who showed you this song Blue[?]” Julez replied “Actually yes” with a laughing emoji.

DaBaby shared the original “Shake Sumn” back in May as part of a three-song EP titled Call Da Fireman. It’s the Charlotte rapper’s most popular song in some time and peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sexyy Red has gained a lot of steam with the success of her track “Pound Town,” which was recently remixed by Nicki Minaj, so the Baby On Baby 2 rapper made a smart play by adding her to the sensual record. Check out Julez listening to the track below.

Blue Ivy’s musical acumen hasn’t been limited to curating music for others. The 11-year-old has been traveling with mom Beyoncé for the Renaissance World Tour and joining the stage to show off her dance moves. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared some details on Blue’s involvement earlier this month.

“She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she’s just getting better and better,” Knowles told People. “So I’m the proud grandma, always.” She was especially proud of the fact that her granddaughter can dance in heels, as she made the switch from flats during the Philadephia leg of the tour.

“Well, this is a heels family,” Tina said. “You’re trained early to walk in heels, but yeah, she’s having the time of her life, and I couldn’t be more proud of her because she really worked hard.” Check out the footage of Blue dancing below.