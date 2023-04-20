Blueface Claims All Men Cheat: “I Guarantee It”

Blueface says that all men cheat and that it’s a byproduct of their masculine nature. On Wednesday (April 19), the controversial rap star appeared in an interview on RapTV and shared his justification and rationale behind his statement.

“Let me break it down for you,” Blueface told the host as he began to give the hypothesis behind his theory. “Every man you’ve ever been with has cheated on you. Whether they are gonna tell you, whether you find out after, before whenever. They have stepped out of the relationship. Even the guy you with now. He’s cheating on you. I guarantee it. It’s just a manly thing. Men are hunters. We go hunt. We not gon’ tell you everything we knocked down, everything we hunted. Be realistic. I don’t think cheating and loyalty are in the same bracket. It’s a moment of vulnerability. I think loyalty is more of, ‘I’ma always make sure you straight.’ Mentally, financially. I could be with a b***h right now. If I make sure you straight, I consider that loyalty.”

(L-R) chriseanroc and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network

Speaking of infidelity, the “Thotiana” rapper, who previously accused pregnant girlfriend Chrisean Rock of sleeping with numerous men, says he’s less concerned about the prospect of Rock’s child not being his—an allegation the rapper levied against the reality TV star in March.

However, Blueface remains adamant about taking a paternity test to confirm if he’s the biological father of Rock’s unborn child. “Hell yeah,” he replied when asked about getting a DNA test. “It’s an eight out of 10 chance [it’s my baby]. Those are pretty good odds. It’s a 80 percent chance. I’ma be realistic with myself.”

Blueface and Rock’s tumultuous relationship has garnered numerous headlines over the past year, with the couple having been captured on video assaulting and restraining one another on numerous occasions.

Watch Blueface’s RapTV interview below.