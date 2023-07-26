Blueface Confuses Lola Brooke With Lady London In Twitter Rant Defending Baby’s Mother

Blueface came to the defense of his children’s mother this week with a passionate Twitter rant–only he fired at the wrong target. The 26-year-old rapper confused Lola Brooke with Lady London in the midst of his tirade.

The “Thotiana” rapper’s belle, Jaidyn Alexis, posted her new single “Workout” on social media and the “Pop Ya Sh*t” rapper offered a shady comment writing “Damn, Studio time is wild expensive too.” This drew the ire of the Los Angeles rapper, who decided to rev up his Twitter fingers.

“You ain’t gotta be no hater lolabrooks,” he tweeted. “we not checking for you saying what we really think about YOUR music make yo lil raps in piece keep it pushing but if you want to go back an fourth with Jaidyn we can dedicate the next song to you an use you fr you won’t win this battle.”

Ladylondon* my bad not lolobrooks idk these people name fr — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) July 25, 2023

Minutes later, Blueface acknowledged the error of his ways and tweeted “Ladylondon* my bad not lolobrooks idk these people name fr.” Check out the tweets above.

The Famous Cryp rapper is fully leaning into the supportive boyfriend role, as he brought Jaidyn Alexis on stage during a performance and hyped her up in the background as she rapped to “Stewie.” The crowd wasn’t too pleased and threw several boos their way.

Blueface and Jaidyn recently got back together after he split up with Chrisean Rock, with whom he is expecting a child. The two had a tumultuous public relationship, and now Rock is patiently waiting for whoever her next man will be.

“Da next ni**a I show y’all finna be da ni**a I marry,” she tweeted earlier this month. “I love my space . I love my peace. I love me. I’m not pressed to show if I moved on. I’m excited to show my growth n new blessings.” Check out her tweets below.

