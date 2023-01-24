Blueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing Beef

Blueface poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. ; DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California.

Blueface and DJ Akademiks have been going back and forth over the last few weeks, and the former is done talking. The “Thotiana” rapper challenged the 31-year-old to a fight earlier this week.

I’ll take da fade ak ? ? pic.twitter.com/3BfvFMfncn — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 23, 2023

Bet not turn the fade down after you said all that for lil baby your next response better be yo best caught you Ina mouse trap now ? — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 23, 2023

“I’ll take da fade ak ?” the 26-year-old tweeted on Monday (Jan. 23) with an accompanying video of when the Off The Record podcast host threatened Lil Baby saying he would “choke him to death.” He followed that up with “Bet not turn the fade down after you said all that for lil baby your next response better be yo best caught you Ina mouse trap now.”

Blueface’s barrage continued early Tuesday morning (Jan. 24) with a clip of Ak saying he will not box him.

“Had all the energy for lil baby tho cuz said actually I’m not boxing you.”

He finished off his verbal jabs with a gif of the Friday scene where Deebo threatens an older man who quickly says “No!” and runs away.

The tension between the two began back when the Los Angeles rapper called out the former Everyday Struggle host during his No Jumper interview for being highly critical of the Crazy In Love reality series, which is centered around his chaotic relationship with Chrisean Rock. Akademiks went on to reveal the rapper’s financial struggles, specifically how his $1.5 million home is in pre-foreclosure.

Fight the 10 Niggas who piped ya girl out + the the girl who keep beating ur ass and IM100% down Nigga. MMA shit. Imma buy ur foreclosure house and kick u and ur child and the mother of ur child out and the 10 niggas she done f*cked!!!!! ??????????????????? https://t.co/fJnD3HtwsK — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 24, 2023

The recent threats from Blueface led to the Twitch streamer turning his attention to Rock and the fact that her unborn child may not be fathered by him, as Blueface claimed she slept with 10 different men prior to her pregnancy.

“Fight the 10 Ni**as who piped ya girl out + the girl who keep beating ur a**,” Akademiks tweeted early Tuesday morning. “and IM100% down Ni**a. MMA sh*t. Imma buy ur foreclosure house and kick u and ur child and the mother of ur child out and the 10 ni**as she done f**cked!!!!!”

To add insult to injury, the media personality offered $5000 to each man who allegedly had sex with Chrisean Rock to take a paternity test. “BIG AK finna do a paternity test for that broke A** Ni**a BLUEFACE . Im pledging $50k for this effort. WHO GOT BLUEFACE girl pregnant.”

I got $5 K per Nigga who F*cked BLUEFACE girl who down to get on my twitch stream breaking it down how it happened. DNA test included. F*ck maury. BIG AK finna do a paternity test for that broke Ass Nigga BLUEFACE . Im pledging $50k for this effort. WHO GOT BLUEFACE girl pregnant https://t.co/FGj9HnzWeX — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 24, 2023

Overall, it is a messy situation and the violent threats come at an inopportune time when violence among rappers and celebrities seems more prominent than ever. Time will tell whether the situation continues to escalate, as Chrisean and Blueface have already had a violent relationship on their own.