Mother Of Blueface’s Kids, Jaidyn Alexis, Gets Boo’d While Performing “Stewie”

The mother of Blueface’s two eldest children, Jaidyn Alexis, performed her debut single, “Stewie”, this weekend and was met with backlash from the crowd. Inspiration for the song’s title came after social media critics claimed she resembled the Family Guy character.

On Sunday night (July 16), a viral video made its rounds on social media showing Alexis performing on a stage with a crowd of dancers behind her. As she paraded back and forth, the crowd began booing, with one attendee even screaming, “Where is Chrisean [Rock]?“

Check out the clip below:

Blueface, who has been managing Alexis’ “Milf Music” career, brought her out during his set and even joined in by helping out with ad-libs. According to the “Thottiana” rapper, the pair have rekindled their relationship since splitting from reality star and rapper Chrisean Rock. He is also expecting his third child with the “Vibe” artist. Rock, on the other hand, has vowed to marry the next guy she chooses to publicly date.

The pair of exes appeared in the January music video for “Dear Rock” together, where they exchanged vows in the fictional clip.

“Da next ni**a I show y’all finna be da ni**a I marry,” Rock Tweeted on July 13. “I love my space . I love my peace. I love me. I’m not pressed to show if I moved on. I’m excited to show my growth n new blessings.”

She added, “Crazy because I don’t got use anybody name for some click bait” — alluding to the idea that using Blueface’s name in any way grows her fame. She also shared that she’s thinking of getting her multiple tattoos that honor her ex removed.

ChriseanRock said she’s going to marry her next dude. ? pic.twitter.com/SZ3u5okOea — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 14, 2023

“I’m trynna to convince myself to go through with the laser removal,” she tweeted the next day. “I made an appointment im just so attached to it it’s crazy [crying face emojis].”

Although the two are allegedly no longer dating, the new second season of their reality show, Crazy In Love has just premiered on the Zeus network.

In a trailer for the show, the network shared that fans will get a closer look into “Chrisean Rock’s pregnancy journey, family drama to sold out crowds all while being crazy in love and experiencing the ups and downs in their relationship!”

Watch Crazy In Love now streaming weekly on the Zeus app and take a look at the “Stewie” video by Jaidyn Alexis below.