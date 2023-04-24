Blueface Scores Knockout Victory Over TikTok Star In Celebrity Boxing Match

Blueface scored a big victory this weekend with a TKO win over TikTok star Ed Matthews in a celebrity boxing match. On Saturday evening (April 22), Blueface and Matthews squared off in a bout that took place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, with the “Thotiana” rapper’s hand being raised following the ref stopping the fight in the fourth and final round.

That matchup appeared to favor Blueface from the start, as the controversial West Coaster pummeled Matthews with a barrage of blows, including one that brought the social media influencer to the canvas in the second round. While Matthews was able to get up in time for the count and regain his composure, his defenses were diminished by the fourth round, when the referee decided he had taken enough physical punishment and ended the bout.

Following the win, Blueface took to social media to celebrate, during which he voiced his belief that he would’ve scored a knockout of Matthews if the referee hadn’t stepped in to stop the fight. “On G.O.D I was ready punch the ref he wouldn’t let me finish cuz,” the 26-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram.

In a second IG post, Blueface continued to revel in his dispatching of Matthews, reminding his followers that Matthews had included his girlfriend as part of a bet with Blueface over who would win the match.

“I put my chain on the fight an @edmatthewss put his girl on the fight,” the rapper noted, before alluding to his plans to allow his friends to have sexual relations with the TikTok’ers girlfriend. “The homYs at da hotel waiting ED send her,” he wrote, adding a clock emoji and a train emoji.

The boxing match between Blueface and Matthews stemmed from Matthews insulting Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock last month, referring to the reality TV star in a demeaning manner. After being made aware of Matthew’s remarks, Blueface challenged Matthews to fisticuffs to settle the score between the pair, with the latter coming up on the losing end, despite guaranteeing a first-round knockout.

Blueface’s TKO of Matthews brings his boxing record to 2-0, as he previously made his boxing debut in July 2021 with a victory over Kane Trujillo at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19.