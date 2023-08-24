Blueface Stabbed While Training At Gym, Cancels Upcoming Boxing Match

Blueface was recently stabbed in the leg while training at a boxing gym. The 26-year-old rapper’s injury forced him to cancel his boxing match with Salt Papi which was supposed to take place on Oct. 14.

The “BDD” artist posted surveillance footage on Wednesday (Aug. 23) showing a man walking into the boxing gym with a dog while the father of two was working a punching bag. The dog interrupted the Los Angeles rapper’s training as its owner approached both of them. At first, the Famous Cryp rapper tried to avoid the man and walked toward his trainer David Kaminsky.

Upon realizing the man was following him, the amateur boxer turned around and verbally went back and forth with him. Kaminsky attempted to get in between them, but Blueface got around him and landed a few punches on the man. The video ended with the man pulling something out of his pocket, which is later revealed as a knife. Check out the surveillance footage below.

“I won’t be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won’t have enough time to heal,” Blueface wrote in the caption. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, he was keen on maintaining his pride by asserting “Don’t say I ducked [nothing] bro came with a dog [and] a knife at 10am.”

He did his best to assure his fans he was okay, writing “It was just a leg shot, guys” on his Instagram story. “I’m OK. Y’all don’t gotta blow up my phone or nothing.” The “Thotiana” rapper even showed off his wounds, which were covered with bloody bandages.

Blueface began his amateur boxing career in 2021 with a bout against TikToker Kane Trujillo, whom he defeated by unanimous decision in three rounds. He encountered some bumps along the road in 2022, having both of his scheduled matchups against FaZe Temperrr and Nick “Swaggy P” Young canceled due to fighting with his girlfriend at the time and being declined a boxing license, respectively.

This past April, he defeated British TikToker Ed Matthews by technical knockout at the Wembley Arena in London England. Blueface has even stepped into the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a sparring session and, unsurprisingly, had much worse luck against the undefeated boxer than all of his previous opponents. Check out the footage above.