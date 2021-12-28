‘BMF’ Star Da’Vinchi Signs New Talent Deal

Da’Vinchi, one of the stars of the BMF series, is adding to his resume. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he has signed with APA for representation. Da’Vinchi also made his Broadway debut this fall with Thoughts of a Colored Man in October. He adds to APA’s roster which includes 50 Cent, fellow BMF star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Mary J. Blige, 2 Chainz, and Tyrese Gibson.

Previous on-screen characters portrayed by Da’Vinchi include recurring roles on the CW series All-American, the Freeform series Grown-ish, and in the Warner Bros. 2020 feature The Way Back. As an actor, he made his debut on Netflix’s Jessica Jones only three years ago.

On BMF, which is produced by 50 Cent, Da’Vinchi plays Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, one of the infamous Flenory brothers.

(L-R) Russell Hornsby, Randy Huggins, Demetrius Flenory Jr.,Steve Harris, Myles Truitt, 50 Cent, Ajiona Alexus, Da’Vinchi, Kofi-Abrefa and Myles Bullock attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

After premiering in September, the gritty crime drama based on the life of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory has already been renewed for a second season.

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to find and cultivate stories like ‘BMF’ that are culturally relevant, bringing the network important untold stories that are incredibly diverse both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “Following such a strong debut, we’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy, and the award-worthy cast deliver in the second season.”

View a trailer for BMF below.