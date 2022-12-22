Bob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists To Listen To

Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem have received high praise from iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who listed them among his favorite artists to listen to.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 81-year-old was asked about the music he’s enjoyed listening to throughout the years, which prompted him to share the names of the acts that have dominated his playlist in 2022.

“I’m a fan of Royal Blood, Celeste, Rag’n’Bone Man, Wu-Tang, Eminem, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen,” the acclaimed musician told the outlet, listing the rappers among artists spanning genres from Rock to Folk. “Anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine.”

When asked how he discovers music, Dylan reveals that his best finds come by stumbling across the material, rather than searching for it. “Mostly by accident, by chance,” Dylan admits of his introduction to new tunes these days. “If I go looking for something I usually don’t find it. In fact, I never find it. I walk into things intuitively when I’m most likely not looking for anything.”

Honoree Bob Dylan appears onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The annual benefit raises critical funds for MusiCares’ Emergency Financial Assistance and Addiction Recovery programs. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He continued, adding, “Performers and songwriters recommend things to me. Others I just wake up and they’re there. Some I’ve seen live … Zach Deputy, I’ve discovered him lately. He’s a one-man show like Ed Sheeran, but he sits down when he plays.”

This isn’t the first time Bob Dylan has given props to Hip-Hop. In 1986, he collaborated with rap pioneer Kurtis Blow on the song “Street Rock Duet” and is said to have been a fan of the likes of Ice T, Run DMC, Public Enemy, and NWA.”

Listen to Bob Dylan drop bars alongside Kurtis Blow on “Street Rock Duet” below.