Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Atlanta Townhouse Sold For $715,100

On Jan. 31, 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home due to an apparent overdose. It’s been nearly seven years since her tragic death, and sources have learned that the home where the unfortunate incident took place has been sold.

The 3-bedroom 4-bath 2,600 sq. ft. townhouse has a gourmet kitchen, master suite with a fireplace and two guest suites with private baths. It was previously owned by Brown’s late mother, Whitney Houston and was first listed for $599,000 before being taken off the market in 2020. The home was listed again in Nov. 2021 for $715,000, and later sold for that amount.

Keller Williams Realty agent Jill Rice spoke with TMZ, saying that the home’s history scared off some potential buyers, but the older couple who purchased the property believed the home outweighed its negative associations.

Brown was found in the bathtub by then-partner Nick Gordon. The 22-year-old was placed in a medically-induced coma for months before being removed from life support. Her official cause of death was listed as “immersion associated with drug intoxication” by a medical examiner.Gordon was found liable for Brown’s death, civilly, but no criminal charges were ever filed. In 2016, Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate after he failed to appear in court, leading to a default win for the plaintiffs. Gordon died of a heroin overdose on Jan. 1, 2020.