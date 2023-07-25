Bobby Shmurda Reveals That He Cried While Writing His Memoir

Bobby Shmurda has shared that writing his memoir has been an intense experience, so much so that he shed tears during the process.

On Sunday (July 23), the Brooklyn rapper checked in with his fans via a post on his Instagram Story, during which he recalled breaking down while penning a recent chapter of his autobiography.

“Yo I was writing a chapter in my book yesterday and I found myself crying,” Shmurda admitted. “Like I dropped a tear. And I don’t even cry. I don’t even cry like that. And I found myself dropping a tear and I said, ‘Damn, I ain’t write in so long.’”

He continued to give his followers insight into his vulnerable moment, adding that the emotion felt gives him confidence that his memoir is gonna be a quality body of work. “It was like doing a journal, like a diary type sh*t,” the 28-year-old said. “And I said, ‘This book is gonna be so f**king good!’ the time I dropped a tear.”

Shmurda first announced that he had inked a deal to write his autobiography back in June, which he declared would be nothing short of a masterpiece. The hitmaker celebrated his partnership with UTA Publishing on his latest endeavor in a post on Instagram. “Work work work @utapublishing it is a pleasure off to the races we are,” he wrote at the time. “We’re now embarking on a #incredible #impactful #motivational #passionate #authentic story and journey that is still evolving sustainably.

He continued, adding “This will be my 1st #autobiography. For all my fans and supporters thats been a1 since day1 you guys are an inspiration. I can’t wait for you to receive and read this masterpiece you’ll be motivated like mf this will be one of the best stories told in history #GoingforNumber1selling.”

Bobby’s autobiography, which remains untitled, has the potential to be a riveting read, as its author wields one of the more compelling stories in Hip-Hop history. Skyrocketing to fame as a teenager with his chart-topping breakout single “Hot Ni**a” in 2014, Shmurda inked a deal with Epic Records and appeared primed for a bonafide star-turn with the follow-up singles “Computers” and “Bobby Bi**h.”

Unfortunately, in December 2014, Shmurda, GS9 groupmate Rowdy Rebel, and several others were arrested as part of a RICO investigation by the state of New York. In 2016, the rapper pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession, and was sentenced to seven years in prison, with two years time served. He was released was prison in February 2021 and has since resumed his music career.