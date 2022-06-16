Bobby Shmurda Talks Being Compared To Jay-Z, Diddy, And DMX

Bobby Shmurda has been on a tear since his release from prison, sporadically releasing new music and appearing to have the time of his life. The Brooklyn rapper recently spoke on the comparisons he’s garnered to other legendary figures in the rap game, a few of which may surprise you.

“I get a lot of DMX, P. Diddy, 50 [Cent], and JAY [Z] sometimes,” Shrmuda said. “But when I see Jay I’m like Jay? Jay is wild calm. I’m more err, but I think when I’m on my business side, like when I get in those rooms and sh*t, yeah, it’s a different person in me, so it’s like you get what you get, I guess. Like I could be at any given time, I can change. When it’s business time, alright, it’s time for business; there’s time for fun and time for ah ah ah. So it’s like a time and place for everything, I know that.”

Since being granted his walking papers from Epic Records earlier this year, Shmurda has released multiple singles, including “GETTING EM BACK” and “They Don’t Know.” He also teased an independent album shortly after his departure from Epic, which has yet to be unveiled and will be his first musical project in over seven years.

Watch Shmurda make his statement below.