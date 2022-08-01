Bobby Shmurda Dubs Joyner Lucas “The Master P Of Our Generation”

Bobby Shmurda has enjoyed getting back into the Hip-Hop game. And from his perspective, the genre is doing Joyner Lucas a disservice, especially since, according to Bobby, Lucas is a modern-day Master P.

The Brooklynite appeared on The Party Starters podcast and spoke about Lucas’ independent artist status. Shmurda claimed the rapper is making more money than the top five rappers out right now. The “Hoochie Daddy” rapper also addressed the industry’s alleged desire to leave Joyner out of the Hip-Hop conversation.

“The sh*t that I hate about the industry is they don’t talk about Joyner Lucas. Why the f**k don’t we talk about him?” questioned Bobby as he looked around the room at the podcast’s hosts.

Bobby continued his thought by detailing how much money Lucas makes from his position as an independent artist, even though he is constantly excluded from the top five debates and festival lineups.

“But you know how this sh*t is, he making more money than the top five artists, as I just said he’s a making quarter, three-four hundred a month,” the “Shmoney” rapper said. “Easy, sitting down. He got more money than the biggest rappers ni**as talk about. But the fame and the money, that’s the thing, I don’t give a f**k about popularity.”

Shortly after, Shmurda dubbed Lucas the “Master P of our generation” for his ability to rack in $250K monthly as an independent artist. Lucas posted a clip of the interview on Instagram to thank Bobby for the props.

“I been telling Google to put some respek on my net worth for years.. Lol,” he wrote in his caption. “They still got me at 3 million.”

Bobby Shmurda is no stranger to independence either. Since his return from prison, he’s liberated himself from Epic Records, created GS9 Records, and announced his upcoming EP, Bodboy.

Watch The Party Starters podcast episode in its entirety below.