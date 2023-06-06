Bobby Shmurda Claims Rap Is “Dangerous” To Children

Bobby Shmurda has labeled Hip-Hop music as “dangerous” to children during an interview with The Danza Project podcast. The Brooklynite shared his new state of mind with the host, expressing that he doesn’t want “to be a part of the rap game.” He even claimed he doesn’t listen to rap and only hears new music when he goes to the club because the music is “bad for the youth.”

“These kids are following you guys, and you’re rapping about these f**king lifestyles… and it’s very dangerous to the communities. These little kids think that’s going on, and you didn’t even live it,” the “Whole Brick” artist asserted.

He continued, “Rap is supposed to be telling muthaf**kas to go from negative to positive, coming from poverty to go to riches… and how to stay in that and how to change. That’s the sh*t that I want to hear. I wanna hear about living life… I don’t know nothing about no rappers… Only time I listen to rap is when I’m in the club.”

Bobby’s new mindset is vastly different than the new music he’s released since leaving prison. The artist, né Ackquille Jean Pollard, dropped off his latest single, “Rats,” in January 2023. “Rats” found Pollard, 28, addressing Hip-Hop’s “snitches” with an aggressive delivery.

“It’s lit, man, f**k all y’all rap ni**as/ Most of y’all some rat ni**as/ All y’all chit chat, ni**a/ Oh, yeah, shoot a ni**a with no mask, ni**a/ All my ni**as done clapped ni**as/ All my ni**as is trap ni**as/ Oh, yeah, told Zeto f**k with that pack/ Got Jino runnin’ that, Beto runnin’ that/ I told them keep runnin’ that bag, yeah-yeah,” he raps throughout the track.

As the rapper gears up to release more music throughout 2023, it’ll be interesting to see where his subject matter lands. Deciphering whether the NYC native’s long-awaited debut solo album sounds more like “rap is dangerous” Bobby or “Rats” Shmurda is up in the air.

Watch the full interview above.