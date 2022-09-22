Bobby Shmurda And Rowdy Rebel Announce Joint Tour

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel’s legacies will forever be intertwined, as the pair both served six years in prison after taking a plea deal on criminal charges. Now, Shmurda and Rebel have announced that they’ll be hitting the road and going on tour together, which will find the Brooklynites performing at over two dozen stops across the country.
“Get yah tickets now we outside Im bringing a whole lotta rated R sh*t outtt all the gangsters and freaks this ah Shmurda tour this going be the craziest shit ever y’all think ima crazy now watch when I get on tour,” Bobby wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the venues and dates.
Rowdy Rebel also voiced his excitement about the forthcoming tour while confirming the news.
“First time ever me and bro @itsbobbyshmurda going on tour… this what they didn’t wanna see but we made it happen! We coming to a city and state near you… Afterparties about to go crazy come turn up with us.. Get yal tickets.”
Earlier this year, Bobby Shmurda released BodBoy, his first musical project since his release from prison. 2022 also saw Rowdy Rebel release his debut album, Rebel vs. Rowdy, this past July.
Check out dates for The Bodmon Tour below.
10/8 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/6 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
11/9 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
11/13 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/18 – Rochester, NY @ CWater Street Music Hall
11/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/20 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
11/23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
11/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom
11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
12/1 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
12/3 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
12/6 – Orlando, FL @ Vanguard
12/7 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
12/8 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live