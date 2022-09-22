Bobby Shmurda And Rowdy Rebel Announce Joint Tour

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel’s legacies will forever be intertwined, as the pair both served six years in prison after taking a plea deal on criminal charges. Now, Shmurda and Rebel have announced that they’ll be hitting the road and going on tour together, which will find the Brooklynites performing at over two dozen stops across the country.

“Get yah tickets now we outside Im bringing a whole lotta rated R sh*t outtt all the gangsters and freaks this ah Shmurda tour this going be the craziest shit ever y’all think ima crazy now watch when I get on tour,” Bobby wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the venues and dates.

Rowdy Rebel also voiced his excitement about the forthcoming tour while confirming the news.

“First time ever me and bro @itsbobbyshmurda going on tour… this what they didn’t wanna see but we made it happen! We coming to a city and state near you… Afterparties about to go crazy come turn up with us.. Get yal tickets.”

Earlier this year, Bobby Shmurda released BodBoy, his first musical project since his release from prison. 2022 also saw Rowdy Rebel release his debut album, Rebel vs. Rowdy, this past July.

Check out dates for The Bodmon Tour below.

10/8 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/6 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

11/9 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/13 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/18 – Rochester, NY @ CWater Street Music Hall

11/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/20 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

11/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom

11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

12/1 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

12/3 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

12/6 – Orlando, FL @ Vanguard

12/7 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

12/8 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live