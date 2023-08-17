Bodycam Footage From Night Of King Von’s Murder Surfaces

Footage captured from the arrest of a member of King Von’s crew on the night of the rapper’s murder has emerged.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), the @chicagos.rarest Instagram account posted bodycam footage of OTF affiliate BossTop being handcuffed by police at the scene of the crime, which took place in Atlanta in November 2020.

At one point in the video, the Chicago native can be heard asking of King Von’s condition and whether the rapper is still alive. “Is Von good?” the detainee inquires to a friend in the vicinity. “He either good or he dead…He straight?” Top added. In response, the crewmate notifies him that Von had not passed away at that point.

However, Von would ultimately pass away due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained during an altercation with rapper Quando Rondo and his crew outside of a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta. The shooter, Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks, was arrested and charged in connection to the murder, but has since been released on $100,000 conditional bond as he awaits trial. A trial date has yet to be set.

This is not the first time that footage connected to King Von and law enforcement has surfaced online. In July, the Instagram page @chiraq_rares shared a 2017 clip of the rapper claiming that he was gay in order to be housed in the protective custody unit in a Chicago jail.

“They’re supposed to be a Christian at the end of the day,” Von says about inmates in general population. “But they got a problem with gay people.” When asked if he would prefer to be housed in protective custody due to sexual orientation, the “Crazy Story” rapper seemingly confirmed that he was gay by answering “Yes.”

Earlier this summer, King Von’s estate released his second posthumous album Grandson, which includes features from Lil Durk, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, Tink and more.