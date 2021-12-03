Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia Get Into Fight During ‘Verzuz’ Battle

The Verzuz battle between legendary rap groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia on Thursday night (Dec. 2) was a glorious occasion for fans of both crews, as each took the stage at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles to perform their biggest hits and fan-favorites throughout the evening. However, the pairing didn’t come without its share of hiccups, particularly the near-brawl that almost transpired between members of both groups midway through the battle.

The drama occurred when Bone Thug-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone voiced his displeasure with members of Three 6 Mafia seemingly “mocking” the volatile rapper while performing one of their own songs. “Aye, yo… Aye, before we even get started, you ugly motherfu**ers ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on motherfu**in’ stage,” Bizzy barked in between sets. “Like straight the fu*k up.” From there, words were exchanged with Bizzy throwing an object in Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J’s direction, causing a scuffle to ensue after members of the group charged towards Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s side of the stage.

While tempers momentarily flared, with members of each crew having to be held back, the show would eventually continue following an intermission. Both groups returned to the stage to close out the proceedings, which ended with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performing their monstrous 1996 hit, “Tha Crossroads,” while paying tribute to late rapper Young Dolph, who was recently murdered in Memphis, which also happens to be Three 6 Mafia’s stomping grounds, as well as other fallen soldiers from the Hip-Hop community.

The goodwill shown towards the end of the show did not deter Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz from commenting on the fight sparked by Bizzy, referencing his perceived inebriation and late arrival as inspiration for his new rule for Verzuz participants that “if you don’t start on time you don’t get paid on time” in a series of posts.

Check out Swizz Beatz’s comments below.