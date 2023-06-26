Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To Have Cleveland Street Renamed In Their Honor

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is being honored by the city of Cleveland by having a street named after the legendary rap group. According to Rock The Bells, on Aug. 11, the hometown heroes will return to Ohio for the unveiling of the street, which is located at the intersection of E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue. It will be renamed “Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way.”

The ceremony will be led by the Spread the Love Foundation, Cleveland City Councilman Anthony Hairston, and Ward 10, and will begin at noon and end at 2 p.m. local time.

E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue was made famous by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, who shouted out the area in songs and included the street in their imagery and music videos during the peak of their popularity. The street was the inspiration behind the title to the group’s sophomore album E. 1999 Eternal, which was released in 1996 and remains the group’s best-selling effort, with over four million copies sold in the U.S. alone.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony attends the premiere of USA Network’s “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. at Avalon on February 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The album spawned the hit singles “1st of tha Month” and “Tha Crossroads” and was nominated in the Grammy Awards’ inaugural Best Rap Album category, losing to Naughty By Nature’s Poverty’s Paradise.

Group member Krayzie Bone spoke with Rock The Bells about the impact and influence E. 99 Street and St. Clair Avenue had on Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, which is where the quintet was first formed. “Growing up on that street was crazy,” the rapper said. “We had many, many adventures on that street. We got in so much trouble. Our street was 99th and St. Clair, but we renamed our street because of the two nine —the 99 — we called it ‘Double Glock.’”

He continued, adding, “Everything really did birth who we really were in that era. We had started rapping together back in junior high school, then it carried over to high school until we got out of school. When we’d get out of school, that’s when all of us were on 99th. We was definitely focused on our music around the time we was on 99th for sure.”

In 2022, Bone Thugs member Bizzy Bone claimed that the group had performed together for the last time as a full unit. However, Bone Thugs are slated to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame following the unveiling of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.