Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Street Sign Stolen Hours After Ceremony

A Cleveland street sign honoring rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has mysteriously vanished less than 48 hours after its unveiling.

The sign, which was located at the intersection of East 99 Street and St. Clair Avenue and read “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way,” was missing as of Sunday afternoon (Aug. 13), two days after a ceremony was held commemorating the street’s renaming.

On Friday (Aug. 11), the City of Cleveland held a two-hour ceremony honoring Bone Thugs, which was attended by members of the group and a vast crowd of onlookers. The event took place at the intersection the quintet made famous in their music, most noticeably their 1995 sophomore album E. 1999 Eternal, which included artwork capturing the group posted up near the notorious intersection.

Led by the Spread the Love Foundation, Cleveland City Councilman Anthony Hairston, and Ward 10, the unveiling of Bone Thugs N Harmony Way comes 30 years after the group’s debut and is a testament to their influence on the community and their impact on the world.

Group member Krayzie Bone previously spoke about E. 99 Street and St. Clair being Bone Thugs’ central hub during their formative years and the setting for many of the experiences that would later inform their music.

“Growing up on that street was crazy,” Krayzie told Rock The Bells. “We had many, many adventures on that street. We got in so much trouble. Our street was 99th and St. Clair, but we renamed our street because of the two nine —the 99 — we called it ‘Double Glock.’”

Rappers Bone Thugs -N- Harmony attend the 35th anniversary of the Adidas superstar sneaker honoring the life of Jam Master Jay on February 25, 2005 in New York City. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

He added, “Everything really did birth who we really were in that era. We had started rapping together back in junior high school, then it carried over to high school until we got out of school. When we’d get out of school, that’s when all of us were on 99th. We was definitely focused on our music around the time we was on 99th for sure.”

Watch footage from Bone Thug-N-Harmony’s street unveiling below.