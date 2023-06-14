Boosie Badazz Arrested In Court Directly After Gun Charges Were Dismissed

Moments after working through one legal battle, Boosie Badazz has come face-to-face with another one already. The Baton Rouge artist was arrested Wednesday (June 14) after showing up to court for a gun case, TMZ reports. Said case wound up getting dismissed, but federal agents carried out their plan to take the rapper in immediately after the hearing wrapped up.

The circumstances that led up to the most recent arrest have not yet been revealed.

Boosie has been dealing with a handful of run-ins with the legal system within the last year. Back in May, the 40-year-old was held in San Diego County Jail and booked on four charges: possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

In July 2022, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper was pulled over for a concealed tag and illegal window tints, which led police to search his vehicle and find weed and a large bag of cash. During the arrest, Boosie let out some frustrations he had with his repeated battles with the law.

“I can’t keep going through this, though, bro,” he said in a video of the incident posted by TMZ. “I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harassment. It’s every day. I moved to the country to f**king live, bro. I did six years on my back.”

Badazz also recently revealed his desire to build an entire neighborhood for his family and friends. A clip shared to social media last month showed the process, which included an enormous community pool, a basketball court, streets named after his children, and more.