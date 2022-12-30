Boosie Badazz Goes Off On YSL Member For Taking Plea Deal

Boosie Badazz never hesitates to make his voice heard about a slew of topics, and has displayed a whirlwind of emotions over the YSL RICO case. The 40-year-old expressed his anger at the latest plea deal taken by a member of the organization.

“STRAIGHT BI**H,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper tweeted on Friday morning (Dec. 30). “NI**AS LIKE THAT GO DIE N CAR WRECK R SOMETHING.”

This impassioned caption accompanied an Instagram screenshot from the heartofthestreetz page, detailing how an 8th member of YSL who goes by “Slug” accepted a plea deal. Slug pled guilty to racketeering and reportedly admitted that YSL was a gang, allowing him to now serve the eight-year remainder of his initial 10-year sentence on probation.

Earlier this week, Mounk Tounk was granted 15 years probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to violate the RICO act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gunna was the first to take a plea deal a few weeks ago, followed by Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk, Lil Duke, and multiple other YSL members.

Coincidentally, it was earlier this week when the Baton Rouge, La. rapper revealed he is interested in shooting a film about YSL’s ongoing case. “Free all them boys. I don’t want nobody in there,” Boosie said. Seemingly, his ire stems from the fact that as more and more YSL members take plea deals, in essence testifying against Young Thug, the PUNK artist’s chances of beating his case appear less and less likely.

For everyone talking about how Young Thug is "standing strong" by not taking a plea agreement: the district attorney's office isn't offering Jeffery Williams any deal that doesn't leave him in prison forever. He's the target of this case. Everyone else is optional. — George Chidi (find me on Mastodon) (@neonflag) December 20, 2022

Thugger recently added Hip-Hop experts to his witness list in an effort to demystify the rap lyrics that are being used against him, the “target of the case” as reported by Atlanta journalist George Chidi, and the label as a whole.