Boosie Badazz Reportedly Building A Neighborhood For His Family And Friends

Boosie Badazz has revealed plans to build an entire neighborhood for his family and friends. Reportedly, the area will have streets named after his children, a basketball court, and a movie theater.

On Tuesday (May 23), a clip surfaced online showing Boosie at what appeared to be a massive construction site. The footage shows workers building a large pool and a home.

Boosie Badazz reportedly building an entire neighborhood for his family & friends ? https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/OIQQxu6wIB — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 24, 2023

The Louisiana rapper isn’t the only artist with an interest in architecture. Travis $cott recently revealed that he’d be looking into studying the creative realm at Harvard University once he retires from rap.

In the latest cover of PIN-UP magazine, the Houston rapper went through all the letters of the alphabet where he talked about the things he loves. For the letter A, he mentioned that architecture was a passion of his.

“Architecture is my true passion,” $cott said. “I plan to apply to the architecture program at Harvard GSD when I’m done with music, which won’t be for a while. It would be dope to do both at the same time.”

The 32-year-old also guest lectured at the Ivy League, where he gave a master class to 500 students on Creativity. At the time, the organization No Label stated, “We wanted our attendees to engage with a creative who defies the labels placed upon them and could speak to the journey of staying true to one’s vision. With his creation of ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott has done just that.”

