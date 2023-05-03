Boosie Badazz Celebrates Being Cancer-Free Following 8-Year Battle

Boosie Badazz has announced that he’s officially cancer-free after a lengthy battle with the disease. On Tuesday (May 2), the rapper shared the news with his fans in a heartfelt Instagram post, also revealing that the doctor who aided him throughout the process had unfortunately passed away.

“Stayed up all night praying for these results #cancerfree,” the Baton Rouge native wrote in the post, which was accompanied with a photo of Boosie wearing a facemask and holding what appears to be medical documents with a solemn look on his face. “God great but he test your faith all the time. I was ready to see my cancer doctor/surgeon today but I was told he passed last year.”

The hitmaker then recalled his fondest memories of the late doctor, such as consoling him prior to going under the knife during a medical procedure. “Thank u Dr. Wood for always making me laugh when I was down u were the best. I remember u rubbin my head when I was cryin before surgery n you ask me why I was crying n I told u I was thinking about all the wrong I’ve done n my life.”

“N you said Mr Boosie God forgives n don’t worry I’ve done more surgeries than you’ve done concerts. #DrWood I’m hurt.”

Boosie first opened up about his fight against kidney cancer in 2015, asking his followers on Instagram to pray for him in light of his medical condition. “I need all my fans to pray for me,” he wrote at the time. “Doctor just told me I have cancer on my kidneys prayer is power that’s why I’m letting the world know.” In December 2015, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper underwent kidney surgery to have the cancer removed, after which he recalled the moment he was given his diagnosis.

“I wasn’t feeling good, I was slick-side throwing up, but I was still going to get my money in Houston,” Boosie told Sway Calloway in 2016. “And I told the doctor, “Man, let get a MRI” to check my stomach. And I got a MRI and doctor came back like: “We found something on your kidney.” I’m like: “What y’all found on my kidney? He was like: “You got cancer on your kidney.” I was like, “Fuck.” I ain’t going to lie, I just busted out crying.”

VIBE extends our congratulations and well-wishes to Boosie Badazz for reaching a clean bill of health and winning his battle against cancer.