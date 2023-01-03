Boosie Claims Crack Is Healthier Than Fentanyl

Boosie Badazz claims that having a crack-cocaine addiction will lead to a longer life than someone with an addiction to fentanyl.

The Louisiana native made the shocking statement while reacting to the death of legendary Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo, who recently passed away due to a suspected fentanyl overdose, TMZ reports.

“There’s too many people dying in 2022 of fentanyl,” the “Wipe Me Down” artist said in a clip shared on his Twitter account on New Years Day. He then suggested that smoking crack is a safer alternative to using fentanyl. “If you’re gonna be an addict, you might need to go back to crack. Crackheads live longer than anybody. You still see them around! That fentanyl sh*t is way stronger.”

The 40-year-old goes as far as noting the perceived benefits he believes comes from being a crack addict, which includes a more comedic personality and a longer life. “If you can’t shake it, go back to crack,” Boosie adds. “You’re gonna be funnier, you’re gonna live longer.”

Gangsta Boo passed away on Jan. 1, being found dead in her hometown of Memphis, according to reports. The rapper, born Lola Mitchell, was 43 at the time of her death.

Gangsta Boo broke out as a member of Three-6-Mafia, appearing on the group’s 1995 debut Mystic Stylez, as well as the additional efforts Chapter. 1 The End, Chapter 2: World Domination, Tear Da Club Up Thugs (1999), When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1, and Choices: The Album.

The Marriage Boot Camp star released her critically-acclaimed solo debut Enquiring Minds in 1998, which was followed by 2001’s Both Worlds *69 and Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera in 2003.