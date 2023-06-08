Boosie Badazz Recalls Crying At DMX Concert As A Teenager

Boosie Badazz reflected on an emotional experience he shared with his family as a teenager at a DMX concert. Speaking with Sway Calloway on the Shade 45 radio show, the Baton Rouge rapper detailed the heartfelt memory of the Hard Knock Life tour.

“The best person I ever seen perform was DMX. He made me cry,” started the “Set It Off” rhymer. “I was 14 years old… Jay-Z opened up for him… I saw him perform in Jacksonville, Fla. DMX made me cry.”

Boosie Badazz visits the SiriusXM Studios on June 02, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

He continued to detail how his uncle took him and a cousin to the rap show.

“When he said that prayer at the end bro? Me and my cousin [were] holding hands,” explained the 45-year-old through laughter. “Man, we was holding hands crying… It was my first big concert I’ve ever been to… I never seen nothing like that in my life.”

Also while speaking to Calloway, the “Mind Of A Maniac” artist shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence and the future of music. As AI continues to expand, artists such as Ice Cube have rejected the idea as “demonic.” On the flip side, Timbaland has revealed plans to integrate AI into a new startup venture, creating his dream collaboration.

“I don’t like that AI sh*t… let us be us,” shared Boosie on the radio show. “It’s too smart… Ain’t nobody gon’ have no jobs… this sh*t gon be serious. That sh*t blows my mind.”

Still, the rapper, who allegedly earns $45k per podcast appearance, showed interest about if the technology-generated songs could “add to his bankroll.” Check out the clip below.