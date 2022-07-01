Boosie Badazz Disagrees With R. Kelly’s 30-Year Prison Sentence: “He Didn’t Kill Anyone”

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz has once again voiced his thoughts about R. Kelly and the sexual allegations against him. The disgraced singer has been accused of sex trafficking, child pornography, and sexual abuse since the ’90s and ironically, has still had some-what of a successful career throughout it all. Die-hard fans, musical peers, and more have maintained R. Kelly’s innocence even with the blatant evidence and firsthand stories of exploitation from alleged victims.

Now, after further investigation and trial testimonies, Kelly has been convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking in New York.

On Thursday (June 30), Boosie spoke out on his Twitter account regarding Kelly’s sentencing, tweeting, “He didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone.” As usual, Boosie says what’s exactly on his mind and isn’t too phased by the backlash he’s received for his hasty commentary. This time was no different as social media users reacted to his sentiments about resentencing Kelly and placing the blame on the victims’ parents.

“People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30 [exclamation points],” he wrote. “Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them [sad face emoji] but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone. N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man [exclamation points] College professors get probation for this sh*t.”

He continued, “Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence, 30 years [exclamation points] Maybe he can one get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference ? but 30 years like Come on world [exclamation points]”

One person responded to Boosie with, “Man what is wrong with you?” Another said, “Boosie… shut up please.”

Surprisingly, some Twitter users agreed with his opinions as one person commented, “I love Lil Boosie cause he consistent. LMAOOOOOO,” and one more said, “This is why I f**k with Boosie!”

What are your thoughts on R. Kelly’s sentencing?