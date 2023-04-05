Boosie Asks Why Donald Trump’s Mug Shot Wasn’t Taken After His Arrest

Boosie Badazz is one of many people wondering how Donald Trump was arrested without having his mug shot taken. The Baton Rouge native took to social media to weigh in on the topic and voiced his curiosity of how the former U.S. President was able to avoid having his photo taken upon being indicted by a grand jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

“I WONDER WHAT @realDonaldTrump ATTORNEYS FILED SO HE DIDNT HAVE TO GET HIS MUGSHOT TAKEN? #smartmove,” the “Wipe Me Down” artist wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 4). He also argued that similar measures should be taken with all high profile defendants due to the public humiliation and damage a mug shot can bring to one’s reputation. “THIS HAS TO GO FOR ALL CELEBRITIES RIGHT?” he questioned. “MUGSHOTS CAN DAMAGE SOMEONES BRAND.”

I WONDER WHAT @realDonaldTrump ATTORNEYS FILED SO HE DIDNT HAVE TO GET HIS MUGSHOT TAKEN? #smartmove BUT THIS HAS TO GO FOR ALL CELEBRITIES RIGHT? MUGSHOTS CAN DAMAGE SOMEONES BRAND‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) April 4, 2023

According to New York law, police are prohibited from releasing mug shots of suspects to the public, however, it is standard procedure for suspects to have their mugshot taken upon being booked and charged. This makes Trump’s lack of a mugshot unusual by normal standards. “In fact, you might be hard pressed to find a past case like this in Manhattan,” former deputy Commissioner Richard Esposito told CBS.

Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, argued that a mug shot for Trump was unnecessary due to the level of his fame and notoriety. “He’s the most recognized face in the world right now,” Habba said. “Mug shots are for people so that you recognize who they are.”

According to sources, the former President’s mug shot also wasn’t taken due to logistical issues, as the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building—the facility where he surrendered to authorities—does not have the equipment needed to take his mug shot. Officials also believe transporting him to another location would have potentially caused a security risk or a potential leak of the mug shot.

Trump’s official mug shot has yet to surface, but he has attempted to capitalize on the buzz surrounding his current legal battle. On Tuesday (April 4), he launched a line of T-shirts with a black-and-white faux mug shot photo and the words “NOT GUILTY” written underneath. The merchandise is a reflection of his plea given to the judge, as Trump maintains his innocence on all charges.