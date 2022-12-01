Boosie Badazz Claims Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant

Boosie Badazz has argued that Jay-Z isn’t relevant, explaining his opinion by claiming that Hov grabs more attention from his business moves than his actual music in recent years. “Jay-Z’s not relevant these days for music,” the Baton Rouge native stated during an interview with DJ Vlad. “I don’t [think so]. If you’re gonna say Jay-Z is relevant and Nas ain’t relevant? No,” he adds.

“When I go to these clubs in Atlanta—these 25-to-35 clubs—I’m not hearing Nas, I’m not hearing Jay-Z. Every club I go in, it’s not one or the other…Jay-Z is respected by these people for being that boss that he is. When Jay-Z flash across that muthaf**ka, it’s somethin’ with a billion dollars, it’s somethin’ with 500 billion, 200 billion when them young ni**as see him.

“It ain’t his songs flashing across no f**kin’ social media, it’s his hustle. That ni**a got hustle,” he added.

The rapper’s comments regarding Hov and Nas come on the heels of rap star 21 Savage receiving backlash after making his own argument that Nas isn’t relevant during a conversation on social media.

“He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base,” the Savage Mode rapper said on Clubhouse. “He just has a loyal fan base and he still make good-ass music.” After various members of the Hip-Hop community took issue with the Atlanta rep’s appraisal of Esco, he clarified his comments, claiming that no disrespect was intended with his statements.

The pair have since publicly buried the hatchet, releasing the collaborative effort “One Mic, One Gun” earlier this week in a display of solidarity. In Boosie’s opinion, Nas’ current stature as a star in the game is unquestioned.

“He just won a Grammy at that age [48 years old], last year,” he explained. “His records are still doing great.” However, he does note that 21 Savage was likely equating Nas’ relevance and buzz on social media, which is a metric typically used by the younger generation of denoting one’s popularity. “He’s definitely relevant to his fanbase,” he continued. “He’s still making music, he’s still doing that, then he’s still relevant. I think [21] was looking at it on a young nigga’s perspective.”

Listen to Nas and 21 Savage’s “One Mic, One Gun” below.