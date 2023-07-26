Boosie Says He’s A More Popular Rapper Than JAY-Z In The South

Boosie Badazz continues to question JAY-Z’s popularity as a musical artist, claiming that he’s a more popular rapper than JAY-Z among southern Hip-Hop fans.

The Baton Rouge native recently made the proclamation while sharing a tweet from another social media user. The post argued that Boosie is more highly regarded as a rapper than JAY-Z in that particular region of the country.

“Nobody from the South has Jay-Z ahead of Boosie on their All-Time list,” a Twitter user named Anywaydev wrote in the intial post. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper screenshotted the tweet and posted it on Instagram, adding the caption, “I F**K WITH JIGGA BUT THIS FACTS‼️ STREET NI**AS N DA SOUTH DONT PUT HOV OVER BADAZZ.”

Boosie’s assertion that he is bigger in the south than Hov garnered a mixed response, with some fans cosigning the rapper’s claim, and others questioning the validity of that statement. The controversial spitter appears to be convinced of his stature being greater than the billionaire rap icon, as he’s previously spoken about JAY-Z’s alleged lack of “relevance” among younger music fans at this point in his career.

“JAY-Z’s not relevant this day for music,” he said in an interview with VladTV late last year. “Just like when I go to these clubs in Atlanta, these 25 to 35 clubs, I’m not hearing Nas, I’m not hearing JAY-Z… Ni**a, I’m in the city. I’m outside! I be everywhere.”

The social media sensation also argued that the Brooklyn native makes headlines more for his achievements as a businessman than as an artist. “JAY-Z is respected by these people for being that boss that he is,” Boosie continued. “When JAY-Z flash across that muthaf**ka, it’s something with a billion dollars, it’s something with a 500 billion, 200 billion! It ain’t his songs flashing across no social media. It’s his hustle.”

Watch Boosie Badazz’s DJ Vlad interview below.