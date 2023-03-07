Boosie Badazz Claims He Gets Paid Up To $45K Per Podcast Appearance

Boosie Badazz claims that he regularly makes up to $45,000 for appearances on podcasts and feels that particular source of income is safer than other streams of revenue common among rap artists.

This past Friday (March 3), the Baton Rogue native discussed his payrate for giving commentary and interviews on digital media platforms while chatting on Instagram Live.

“I can make $30-$40,000 to sit on a couch and talk, it’s way safer than the club and all them guns in the bi**h,” Boosie said. “Gotta leave the club. In front of somebody that ain’t gonna hurt me. I think y’all should be happy I’m doing podcasts. I’ma live [way longer] doing podcasts. Way more less dangerous doing podcasts.” The 40-year-old also compared the average payout for a live performance in contrast with that of his podcast appearance fee, which tops out around $45,000.

“Would you rather do a show for $60[,000] or a podcast for $45[,000]?” he questioned. “I made that decision the other day. I took the 45 over the 60. The 60, I had to pay for flights, hotels, go in a dangerous-ass city. Sh*t ’bout being careful. I can sit 45 minutes on a couch and just talk sh*t, forty-something-thousand dollars.”

Boosie Badazz continues to release music and boasts a devoted following, however, the rapper is just as popular for his appearance in viral clips taken from his interviews with DJ Vlad, Art Of Dialogue, and other media platforms. The “Wipe Me Down” artist recently got into a spat with friend and collaborator T.I. over comments made during a recent sit-down with DJ Vlad.

Tip “T.I.” Harris visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When asked about T.I.’s claim that he once snitched on his deceased cousin in order to avoid jail-time, Boosie said that he considered the action as falling under the umbrella of being an informant and announced that he could no longer work with Tip on a joint-album they had previously planned to release.

T.I. would later respond by inviting Boosie to a “Paperwork Party” to vindicate himself from talk of him being a snitch, which Boosie failed to attend. The Hustle Gang leader has since said he plans to hash out his differences with Boosie outside the view of the public eye.