Boosie Badazz Recalls Memories Of Pimp C And Bun B’s Mentorship

Boosie Badazz’s two-decade-long run in Hip-Hop has afforded him the opportunity to encounter numerous rap legends over the years. The Baton Rouge native, 39, recently spoke highly of UGK‘s Bun B and the late Pimp C, who he credited with taking him under their wing at the start of his career. In an interview with B High TV, Boosie recalled his initial interactions with the group, particularly Bun B, who extended an olive branch by showing the fledgling star a good time.

“They just looked out for me, man,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper said. “I’m young, bro! Bun got my d**k sucked in VIP the first time I met him. Real s**t, I swear to god. Bun got me some head like the first time we [met]. They looked out for me — we was they people.”

Boosie also touched on the impact that Pimp C—who signed him to his Trill Entertainment label in 2001—had on him as a man and business man. “He always made me better,” he said. “I could never satisfy him. Even a b***h I’d bring around, ‘The b***h need to get her feet right.’ Like damn, I thought this b***h was fine. I’m trying to show her off.”

He continued adding, “But he made me better, like he’d come in there and listen to some shit and be like, ‘It’s iight. You can come funkier than that, n***a.’ I use that as a CEO now I use those tactics.”

Boosie released several albums during his tenure with Trill Entertainment, including Bad Azz, Superbad: The Return of Boosie Bad Azz, Incarcerated, and Touch Down 2 Cause Hell, all of which debuted in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. His last project with Trill Entertainment was his 2019 album Goat Talk. Pimp C passed away in 2007 due to complications related to his sleep apnea. He was 33 at the time of his death.

Watch Boosie Badazz’s interview with B High TV below.