Boosie Badazz Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s In The Closet

Boosie Badazz had some words for Gabrielle Union this weekend after a viral clip resurfaced from a 2021 interview where the actress implied he may be “in the closet.”

“LOL the whole world know I love women n the world know your husband love d**k,” the 40-year-old tweeted on Sunday (Dec. 4). “I hope u dont think blacks look at yall like a power couple they dont I had refused to talk about yall in interviews n hear you go go band him with that dildo n wait on a script u lil white girl.”

The “Wipe Me Down” artist continued over an hour later, saying “Woman u better leave me alone how dare u challenge a ghetto heroes manhood ,u wrong smh i dont have the time for this ,im tryin to stay have peace n my life n stay alive.”

The clip that infuriated the Baton Rouge, La. rapper comes from Union’s 2021 interview with Jemele Hill where she sarcastically apologized to Boosie for her family doing well in the wake of his critiques of her and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya being transgender dating back to 2020.

“He’s so preoccupied. It’s almost like, ‘Thou doth protest too much, little Booz,'” the 50-year-old said. “You got a lot of d**k on your mind. Let’s throw that out there.”

Upon Hill saying that Zaya and Lil Nas X live in his head, Union responded, “Rent free. Sir, is there something you want to just go ahead and tell us? This is a safe space. We can be your sanctuary.”

This resurgence of the tension between Boosie and the Wade family comes in the midst of a legal battle between the three-time NBA champion and his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, over Zaya changing her legal name and gender. Funches is attempting to block the change, citing that her ex “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

The Miami Heat legend believes “a court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortable and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”