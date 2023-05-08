Boosie Badazz Tells San Diego Police “Suck My D**K” Following Gun Arrest

Boosie Badazz reacts during the second half of the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on December 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Boosie Badazz has a bone to pick with the San Diego police. The 40-year-old told officers to “suck my d**k” following his gun arrest this past weekend.

WBRZ-TV reported that the “Wipe Me Down” rapper was held in San Diego County Jail and booked on four charges on Saturday (May 6). Those charges include possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and unlisted owner of a registered firearm. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper was reportedly in town to shoot a music video with Bully Three upon his arrest.

The Bad Azz rapper was able to make bail and perform later that evening, but he wasn’t past the situation. Footage from his concert that evening shows the outspoken rapper leading the crowd in a “F**k San Diego Police” chant while they all hold up their middle fingers. Boosie then says “suck my d**k you bi**hes” for extra spice.

This isn’t Boosie Badazz’s first run-in with the cops. Last July, he was pulled over for illegal window tints and a concealed tag. Police found weed and a large bag of cash upon searching the vehicle.

“I can’t keep going through this though, bro,” he said to the police in a video posted by TMZ. “I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harassment. It’s every day. I moved to the country to f**king live, bro. I did six years on my back. I’m f**king tired, bruh”