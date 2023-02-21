Boosie Badazz Calls T.I. A “Rat” For “Snitching” On Dead Cousin, Cancels Joint Album

Boosie Badazz has seemingly canceled his collaborative album with T.I. upon discovering that the rap legend admitted to providing incriminating information of a deceased relative.

During his latest recurring appearance on the VladTV platform, Boosie was asked his thoughts on the hitmaker’s polarizing comments, which sparked debate amongst fans of whether his cooperation fell under the grounds of “snitching” or not. According to Boosie, his Atlanta comrade is guilty of being an informant if his statements regarding the incident were true, arguing that the person being deceased doesn’t absolve him of being a “rat.”

“With the T.I. situation, if he did that – you a f**king rat too,” the Baton Rouge native said. “I don’t spare no muthaf**kin’ body. Because if you doing anything wrong, you doing anything criminal and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble – that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat.”

Boosie then said that he initially believed T.I.’s story was fabricated based on the revelation coming more than two decades later. “But I’ma tell you like this. When I saw that, I think, ‘T.I. f**king lying.’ I think he went up there and just got to f**king talking. You think something happen at 17, 18 years old … you gon’ hold that in all them damn time? All this damn time for 20 some years, you gon’ hold that in? And it finally came out?”

When asked if his disappointment in T.I. would affect the status of the album, Boosie responded by announcing that plans for the project have been nixed, as collaborating with an informant would be against all he stands for. “No [that album is not coming out] because it ruined everything,” the 40-year-old said. “I woke up with my muthaf**kin phone, everything full. My real fans like, ‘Boosie you the last one left.’ They like, ‘You cannot put this album out.’ My uncle, OG ni**a call me … ‘Ni**a that album ain’t coming out.’”

Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Boosie’s remarks come after a clip of T.I. revealing he once gave incriminating information about his own cousin, named Toot, went viral. According to the Hustle Gang rapper, he and his cousin were partners in an illegal racket involving designer clothing, but were found with firearms after being pulled over by police. However, Toot would pass away, leading T.I. to reason that his cousin would’ve wanted him to use him as a scapegoat in exchange for his own freedom.

“We caught those gun cases, Toot died,” the 42-year-old recalled during an episode of his expediTIously podcast. “My lawyer said, ‘Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s. After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, ‘I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and muthafu**ing extradite me from here!’”

Upon being questioned if his cooperation against his cousin is what sparked the allegations of him being a snitch, T.I. denies that assertion, noting that he’s yet to disclose that story. “Hell nah. Don’t nobody know about that, I just volunteered this information,” he said. “That’s the only time I done ever said or gave information, because that’s my big cousin. He was dead and he told me that it was okay.”

News of Boosie and T.I. working together on an album first surfaced in September 2022, with the pair announcing the planned joint-effort, as well as a reality TV series titled Raw Ass Kids. “Me and T.I. got an album on the way,” he told B High ATL at the time. “We send [the songs] back and forth, and we gonna get it in for the last rodeo and knock out our last five. He sending me sh*t, I’m sending him sh*t. I gotta come with it, that’s Tip! We snapping, bro. This was overdue.”