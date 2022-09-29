Boosie Calls For Boycott Of Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series

Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Boosie Badazz is calling for a boycott of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story due to racism.

The Baton Rouge native took to Twitter on Thursday (Sept. 29) to exorcise his qualms with Netflix over the latest portrayal of the caucasian serial killer.

“Us as Blacks, we need to ban this Dahmer movie. This is some sick sh*t what he did to our race, this is some sick sh*t,” the rapper repeated, visibly disgusted at the new project.

“We need to boycott this damn movie off Netflix. This is sick. The victim’s family should be getting paid off of every dollar Netflix made. We need to ban this.”

Boosie isn’t alone in his stance against Netflix’s latest limited series.

On Monday (Sept. 26), Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims, penned an article for Insider expressing her disgust at the film.

“I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it,” Isbell expressed.

She claimed Netflix had no other reason to retraumatize her family other than for a quick dollar.

“But I’m not money hungry, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid. I could even understand it if they gave some of the money to the victims’ children,” Rita said, echoing Boosie’s sentiments.

“Not necessarily their families. But the victims have children and grandchildren. If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn’t feel so harsh and careless. It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed.”

Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story debuted on the platform on Sept. 21 and immediately became a success.

According to IndieWire, the limited series became the streaming service’s most-watched new series during its first week as of Thursday (Sept. 29). Dahmer scored 196.2 million hours viewed in five days.