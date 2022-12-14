Boosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish

It’s another day and another fact is learned by Boosie. This time, his latest discovery is that Drake is Jewish.

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Boosie Badazz sat down with DJ Vlad and discussed Drake’s bars from the Her Loss fan-favorite track “Circo Loco,” where the Canadian star disses Kanye West. “Linking with the opps, bi**h, I did that sh*t for J Prince/ Bi**h, I did it for the mob ties,” rhymes Drizzy as he claims he has no true love for the controversial fashion designer.

While detailing the situation to Boosie, Vlad brings up the fact that much like the community of people that Ye has been vehemently against over the past few months, Drizzy, too, is Jewish. The Baton Rouge native was shocked as he was unaware of this information.

“Oh yeah? Drake a Jew? Damn!” Boosie exclaimed. “Drake ain’t going nowhere for 80 years! He finna get mo’ powerful! I ain’t know that!”

Vlad interjected, detailing Drizzy’s Jewish background, and referenced Aubrey’s bar mitzvah in the video for Take Care’s “HYFR.”

“Drake’s mother is Jewish. Drake had a bar mitzvah, there’s footage of it,” Vlad explained. “Remember when he did that video with Lil Wayne where he had the whole bar mitzvah music video? You may have missed it.

“I remember someone hit me up about this, who grew up around Drake. Drake was raised in a Jewish part of Toronto with his mother and his mother’s Jewish family. He wasn’t around his father; his father moved away to Memphis. He wasn’t raised with his Black family; he was raised with his Jewish family.”

After Boosie realized where Vlad is taking him through his points about the Certified Lover Boy, Vlad points out that he disses Ye because of his anti-semitic rhetoric.

“So how [is Kanye] shocked that you’re bashing Jews for two weeks, and the Jewish guy was like, ‘F**k you’ on his new album? How is this a surprise?”

Elsewhere in Drake news, the Toronto artist recently revealed that he had a diamond chain made out of 42 engagement rings — that he allegedly never used.

On Tuesday (Dec. 12), Alex Moss New York uploaded a clip to its Instagram account as a commercial for Drizzy’s newest piece, entitled “Previous Engagement.”

The chain was created using 351.38 carats in diamonds “mounted in 18k white gold,” memorializing “all the times he thought about it but never did,” as the IG caption reads.

Watch Boosie’s interview above and watch the last time Boosie reacted to another learned fact: Hugh Heffner’s passing. (Caution: This video is NSFW).