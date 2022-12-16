Boosie Labels Gunna A “Rat” For Taking Plea Deal In RICO Case

Boosie Badazz has returned to speak his mind, and this time he’s labeling Gunna a snitch for taking a plea deal.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), a video of the YSL-affiliate making a deal in his YSL RICO case went viral, and Boosie responded to the clip with disdain for the Atlanta artist.

“Rat,” the Louisiana rapper began his tweet, followed by rodent emojis. “THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS [IN] MY EYES MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG‼️U KNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS. WELL WHO ELSE WAS [IN] THE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH.”

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper continued in a separate post, claiming that his lawyers played Gunna and “made u cooperate” to get his freedom.

“HE HAD ONE CHARGE HE WASN’T GOING TO GET NO HARD TIME. THESE LAWYERS DONT GIVE A [DAMN] ABOUT YOUR LEGACY. THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DOING TO YOUR NAME BUT THAT GETTING YOU OUT OF JAIL, SO THEY NAME BLOWS UP, THEN U GOTTA PAY THEM MORE WHEN U FREE N THEY MADE U COOPERATE‼️Itsacoldgame.”

News of Gunna being released from jail hit the web on Wednesday (Dec. 14), after the “Drip or Drown” entertainer pled guilty to one racketeering charge in the YSL RICO case.

The artist, legally known as Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, was initially sentenced to five years in prison, but was given one year of time served for the seven months he’s been locked up. As a result, Kitchen’s remaining sentence was ultimately suspended.

In a statement released to Pitchfork by Gunna’s lawyer Steve Sadow, the musician stated he didn’t cooperate with the authorities.

“When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a ‘gang’; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations,” Gunna, 29, asserted in his statement. “My focus of YSL was entertainment – rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Later in the statement, Gunna elaborates on his plea deal, and what his decision would mean for his involvement in the groundbreaking RICO case.

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.

“I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that ‘gangs’ and violence only lead to destruction.”