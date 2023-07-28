Boosie Rips Into Kodak Black After He Makes Song With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Kodak Black and Boosie attacked each other online after the latter criticized him for collaborating with Tekashi 6ix9ine. On Thursday (July 20), the Louisiana rapper took to Instagram Live to voice his opinion on Kodak linking with a “rat” to work on music. Visibly bothered, Boosie even contemplated removing Yak from their song, “Rocketman.”

“That n***a Yak f**ked me up,” Boosie said. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg. I know them Zoes f**ked up right now. I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now. This n***a ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn, I thought that little n***a was like that. N***a ain’t no street n***a at all. Damn.”

“I blame the streets, bro,” he continued. “Streets still f**k with that n***a? Come on, man. I thought that n***a stood up for the streets, man… I wish I could take that n***a a** off ‘Rocketman’ now, sh*t.”

Kodak responded by reposting a video from Ymbg.ray calling out Boosie. Ymbg.ray spoke about Boosie being bothered by Kodak’s moves and labeled him “immature” for still being invested in street politics. He then accused the rapper of not contributing anything to the Black community throughout his career.

“I think Boosie is one of the most immature 40-year-olds ever… I don’t even know who gave Boosie the right to think he can speak for the culture, or a race of people — any race of people… Like his entire career, he’s done nothing productive for the inner city,” he alleged. “I don’t understand how people can allow a 40-year-old kid to speak for a community when his own household isn’t even in order.”

He went on, “But you wanna come at Kodak? Somebody who pays and helps the community? Trippin’, bro. You trippin, Boosie, bro. Fight your case, dude. You’re facing 10 to 15 years right now. Go and fight your case in silence… Go prepare for that case… Boosie shouldn’t have a voice in our community. This guy’s a clown.” Kodak co-signed the clip, reposting it to his IG Story with a simple caption, “Poosie a [clown].”

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper then took the fight to Twitter, posting a video seemingly showing Kodak exposing himself amongst other men. “SOLD U SOUL FA A MILLION I KNOW U A TAKE A D**K for 20 MILLION SMH U BEEN [WEIRDO] AINT NEVER BEEN NO STREET N***A,” he asserted in all caps on Thursday (July 27).

“U A CAPPER RAPPER LOL NICKELODEON A** NI**A LOL NI**A SHOULDA STUCK THEY FINGER N YO A**HOLE #KODAKTHESTALLION.”