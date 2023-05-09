Boosie Admits To Masturbating On Plane, Empathizes With Desiigner

Boosie understands Desiigner masturbating mid-flight because he’s done the same.

During an interview with VladTV, Boosie was asked about Desiigner’s recent incident. The Louisiana-native was shocked, but then he empathized with the rapper, claiming he did the same in a plane’s bathroom.

“So he just went dumb? Aye, did he go head up with the bi**h … Oh, he just jacked off? Oh, he f**ked up,” the “Set It Off” artist expressed. “He need to go to that f**king hospital. … I f**k with Desiigner, but he need to take his a** to that hospital.”

“My d**k get hard on the plane—it was a long plane ride, my d**k get hard on the plane, too.” he admitted. “Go jack off in the bathroom. I done did it before. Go jack off in the bathroom. … F**king right I did. And you never jacked off in the plane? … I was watching Twitter one day, that bi**h was—man, I was on Twitter, I went and hit my sh*t in the bathroom.”

Boosie’s revelation arrived weeks after the “Panda” artist was charged with indecent exposure. According to TMZ, legal documents detail that the rapper, née Sidney Royel Selby III, was in first class when he “took his penis out” and began masturbating in front of the Delta flight staff.

Bruh Boosie reaction to desiigner exposing himself on a plane has me in tears ?????? pic.twitter.com/e1enDwwzti — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 7, 2023

Selby was then escorted to the back of the plane, where “he was monitored by 2 of his friends.” Once the plane stopped in Minneapolis, the 26-year-old told the authorities that he began masturbating because “he didn’t really get much cootie.” Selby asserted he was “brick hard” after the flight attendant aroused him. Afterward, he admitted to showing her “the magic stick,” thinking his actions would give her “encouragement.”

In early May 2023, Desiigner posted an update to Instagram regarding his mental health.

“I turned 26 today, and I want to thank ya’ll for holding me down,” the Brooklyn rapper typed. “I admitted myself into a facility last week to focus on my mental health. But before that, I had planned to release TIIMMY TURNER 2 this week as a surprise to my fans. I recorded this joint a while ago, and it reflects on where I’ve been mentally over the past year.

“Sorry I can’t promote it the way I like to cause I’m off the grid, but I just want to give you some new music while I take time away to become a better me. I’m going through a tough time, but I won’t let my struggles define who I am. I will come back stronger and make more music that connects with all of you on a deeper level.”