Boosie Claims R. Kelly Would “Smoke” Michael Jackson In A Verzuz Battle

Boosie claims that R. Kelly would “smoke” Michael Jackson in a Verzuz battle. On Sunday (Aug. 13), the Louisiana native hit Instagram to show his love for Kelly.

He claimed that nobody has a music catalog like the Chicago singer and he would only lose to the Spotify streaming service in a Verzuz battle. As Boosie continued, he then disclosed that he could dethrone the “King of Pop” in a Verzuz competition with his extensive list of hits.

“Nobody got more hits than R. Kelly,” Boosie argued. “You gone’ have to put him in a Verzuz with Spotify. Hit for hit, he would blow [out] Michael Jackson… How many Michael Jackson songs you know, and how many R. Kelly songs you know?” he continued. “Ain’t nobody got more hits than Kellz. Y’all don’t wanna keep it real ’cause he in the position he in.”

This isn’t the first time the Baton Rouge emcee opened up about his love for R. Kelly. In July 2022, the rapper voiced his opinion on Robert’s 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking in New York. He pleaded that he should be given some help instead of his lengthy sentence — especially when murderers are getting less time in prison.

“People getting 15/20 years for murder n he get 30!” he typed. “Yes he was wrong af for manipulating young girls n sexing them, but he didn’t kill anyone, aggravated rape anyone. N no blame on the parents who knew everything. Resentence this man. College professors get probation for this sh*t.”

“Get this man some help n some jail time but don’t give him a death sentence, 30 years. Maybe he can get out one day n warn these young girls about older predators n make a difference. But 30 years like Come on world!!”