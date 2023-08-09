Boosie Asserts Tory Lanez Will Be Good: “You Can’t Take His Talent Away”

Boosie Badazz states Tory Lanez will be back “stronger than ever” after he serves his prison bid. The southern rapper hopped on Instagram to talk about the news after the Megan Thee Stallion shooting verdict. Boosie spoke at length about Tory’s fate, claiming he got off easy for “a crime on a woman.” The “Wipe Me Down” artist then opened up about his faith in the Canadian rapper’s redemption, claiming Lanez would return better than he was before.

“I think he came out good, bro,” Boosie said. “I don’t know how California work. I think he’ll only do five — [and] that’s state time. Sh*t… in Louisiana, that ni**a woulda did 40, ni**a. A crime on a woman? Highly televised? 40, ni**a. No cap.”

He continued, “I got 10 for a third offense marijuana, ni**a. Straight to Angola, ni**a. Not even off of rehab. He lucky he wasn’t in Louisiana, boy. I think state time, you only do nothing but half. Five years. He’ll do three years, a lil’ paper, he be back out, stronger than ever. You can’t take his talent away. He’ll be back.”

Tory Lanez, né Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Tuesday (Aug. 8). BBC reports that Judge David Herriford announced the decade-long sentence in Los Angeles. Initially, prosecutors sought 13 years for the Toronto rapper due to “a lack of remorse for his actions.” The prosecution also viewed his outbursts as attempts to “humiliate and re-traumatize the victim through his actions.”

Days before sentencing, Lanez’s lawyers have filed a motion to get the rapper registered into therapy and probation instead of serving prison time. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff of Law&Crime, his attorneys, Jose Baez and Ed Welbourn, submitted documents on Tuesday (Aug. 1), claiming that the Canadian musician suffered from alcoholism during the night of the shooting.

“Assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense. Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson’s childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder… Mr. Peterson’s alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability.”

Additionally, Judge Herriford was sent over 70 letters of support for Lanez. One of the letters included one from Australian artist Iggy Azalea and another note from his six-year-old son.