YouTuber’s Bigoted “Boy” Prank On Boosie Badazz Gets Hands Put On Him

Boosie Badazz’s team had to set it off in a Walmart over the weekend due to a prank gone wrong. Controversial YouTuber and content creator who goes by the name “White Dolemite,” has had his viral and bigoted “boy” prank backfire on him.

While shopping in Walmart, Boosie and three other men were approached by the older white prankster. White Dolemite then demanded the Louisiana rapper to pass him a food item from the shelf.

“Can you hand the mac ‘n cheese to me, boy?” he initially asked before demanding, “Boy, I said hand it to me, now.”

Bewildered, Boosie and his entourage stared at the YouTuber before the three men with Boosie had to check him.

“We’ll beat your a**,” said one man, before another questioned, “Who you talking to like that?”

“Boosie!” White Dolemite confirmed. “I’m the real Badazz. Now, hand it to me now, boy.”

Still in disbelief, Boosie responded with, “You tripping.”

The 40-year-old’s nephew then stepped in telling White Dolemite, “I’ll beat your muthafu**in a** in this b**h. What? Don’t talk to him like that,” before sending a blow to the prankster’s head.

Boosie’s nephew was later arrested by the police while exiting Walmart. Boosie can be seen and heard in another video captured by a bystander telling White Dolomite, “You played a prank on him, you f**ked with my nephew, he’s younger than you. For a Youtube prank.” Boosie then explained to the police, “I don’t care about them cuffs, arrest him!” pointing to the YouTuber.

Watch White Dolemite’s tasteless prank backfire on him above and Boosie’s nephew unfairly get arrested below.

In July, Boosie was detained by authorities in Georgia for allegedly possessing Marijuana. In the viral video, the “My Eyes Hurt” rapper threatened to spit on officers after calling them out about their alleged continuous harassment. A month later, he was arrested again in the Peach state where he went viral for recording himself rapping “Set It Off” and “F**k the Police” to the GA officers.