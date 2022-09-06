Bow Wow Responds To Backlash For $1K Meet-And-Greet Package

On Saturday (September 3), Shad “Bow Wow” Moss took to his Instagram to announce his very own meet-and-greet packages for the upcoming Turned Up! installment of hist Millennium Tour. Bow’s “Diamond VIP Experience” is priced at $1,000, and offers fans a 30 to 45-minute hangout, a personal tour of his backstage lounge and tour bus and various freebies.

Weeks after Chris Brown’s thousand-dollar meet-and-greets went viral, Bow Wow is defending his hefty-priced package against social media backlash.

Following his announcement, a video went viral of a woman criticizing the pricing of Bow’s VIP meet-and-greet: “There is a level of celebrity that you have to be in order to obtain $1,000 per person, and the facts are what they are: Bow Wow, sister girl, you are not that level of celebrity.”

Referencing to Chris Brown’s $1,000 meet-and-greets, the user continued: “Now while we know that meet-and-greets are not new … what [Brown] did was set the tone for what a backstage experience is supposed to be like, especially when you spending $1,000 to see your favorite artist.”

She went on to add, “At the most, $250. Maybe I’ll get it off a Groupon for $75, but ain’t no way in this hell or the next one that you getting $1,000. Even though you’re giving quite a bit, it’s still not $1,000 worth.”

On Sunday (September 4), Bow Wow responded to the opinionated woman on Twitter, addressing and defending his meet and greet’s pricing and what it offers.

“A lot of you guys are asking whats the difference between Ticketmaster Meet and greets,” he started. “Then there’s my VIP meet n greets that released yesterday….. ill explain. Certain floor seat tickets come with the standard meet and greet where you will be able to still meet me take photos but you WILL NOT get the full experience as my VIP MEET AND GREET HOLDERS… this is your standard picture taking similar to what we usually do.”

Referencing a cheaper option, Bow mentioned having a $150 Gold Package. According to his website, the Gold package includes: a personal meet and greet photo with Bow Wow that’s digitally downloaded, a souvenir VIP laminate and lanyard, and a commemorative VIP T-shirt. Fans will also get access to early merchandise shopping with special items available only to VIP guests.

“As for my special VIP meet and greet experience .. they will gain more access more private time with me also will gain access to my private club and everything you can name,” the rapper continued. “There are 3 different packages to choose from. Its all about how close do you want your experience to be.”

On Monday (September 5th), Bow fired back at continued backlash. In a since-deleted tweet obtained by DJ Akademiks, he said, “You see when im chilling minding my business staying off the net THEY STILL HAVE TO TALK ABOUT ME,” he exclaimed. “One week its ‘Bow Wow sells out o2 arena hes a goat’ to who wants to meet him for 1k? Ya baby momma n-gga thats who. Read before u post bout me. Stop playing with the dog.”

Bow Wow’s meet-and-greet discussion follows the hoopla Chris Brown made after fan photos surfaced from his recent One of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby. Brown charged his fans $1,000 to get up close and personal with him to create moments that would last a lifetime.

The Breezy superstar received backlash as well, and defended his VIP package. He wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story:

“PSA!!! WHEN ARTIST (EVERYONE) DO CONCERTS, they all have something called a VIP PACKAGE,” he wrote. “I HAVENT DONE MEET AND GREETS IN OVER 7 YEARS… I HAVE THE COOLEST FANS ON THE PLANET .. I APPRECIATE THE FUCK OUTTA THEM. THESE ARE MEMORIES THAT WILL LAST WITH THEM FOREVER. UNLIKE MOST OF THESE LAME ASS ARTIST THAT WONT MAKE EYE CONTACT WITH THE PEOPLE WHO MADE IT POSSIBLE TO EVEN HAVE A CAREER. I ONLY EXIST BECAUSE THESE FANS SAW SOMETHING IN ME I NEVER THOUGHT WAS POSSIBLE.. SO IMA GO ALL OUT FOR MY FANS !!!!”

The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! starts October 7 in Hampton, Virginia and concludes in Oakland, California on November 27. Joining Bow Wow on tour will be Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Crime Mob, Trillville and Day 26.

