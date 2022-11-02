Bow Wow Gets Played On Twitter By AEW Star Jade Cargill

Bow Wow takes part in SiriusXM's Town Hall with Jermaine Dupri at SiriusXM Studios on June 15, 2018 in New York City.

Bow Wow tried to channel the scoring ability of his Like Mike days and shoot his shot at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill via Twitter on Monday (Oct. 31). Unfortunately, the “Let Me Hold You” rapper was shut down in embarrassing fashion.

The 35-year-old was in the midst of a back-and-forth on social media with another All Elite Wrestling talent, Swerve Strickland, before he redirected his attention to the leader of the Baddie Section. “After my first win i just wanna take you out somewhere…. @Jade_Cargill,” the Columbus, Ohio artist tweeted.

Cargill quoted him and said “You can’t afford me Bow. Thanks but no thanks.”

For those unaware, Jade Cargill’s character on AEW is a “heel,” also known as a villain. She answered the Roll Bounce actor in “kayfabe,” meaning she answered in character as opposed to as her true self. Regardless of the internet being hip to kayfabe or not, many people got a good laugh out of this.

It is unclear whether Bow Wow knew she was extra rude for the sake of maintaining her character’s image, but he fired back with equal venom. “You a 90s baby J. I been getting money before you could put your first sentence together,” he replied. “You fine and all … but dont crash out,” before closing saying that he loved her.

The TBS Champion softened the blow by dropping the veil of her on-screen character and expressing that she, like most people, was a fan of his when she was a child and that everything is love. When Bow Wow got a little too excited, she snapped back into her confident self and told him to chill.

Time will tell if Bow Wow actually steps into an AEW ring. Besides going back-and-forth on Twitter with Swerve, he also exchanged Tweets with AEW host RJ City and one-half of the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Anthony Bowens. Bowens invited him to join his faction, The Acclaimed, but his tag team partner and fellow champion “Platinum” Max Caster didn’t seem interested in gaining a new member.